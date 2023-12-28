CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Jamell LeeHeung, 25, was reported missing on Nov. 25. On Dec. 28, over a month after his disappearance, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said that a man’s body had been discovered close to where he was last seen.

In a news release, CCSO said that it was notified of a man’s body in Mattawoman Creek on Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m. LeeHeung was last seen at Slavins Dock, which was about two miles away from where the body was found.

Officials transported the body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for confirmation.

LeeHeung, a veteran and father of two, was last seen after leaving an establishment near Bryans Road in Indian Head. His family members told DC News Now that he was trying to return to their home at the Indian Head Naval Base around 2 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Investigators found his car underwater in Mattawoman Creek earlier in December.