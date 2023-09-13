CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a man drowned in Mattawoman Creek after his boat overturned. Officials found his body on Wednesday.

Police received a report around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that Marvin Harris, 38, of Clifton, and his son’s watercraft had capsized.

The pair had been fishing since 8 a.m. At some point, they both fell into the water. The son was able to swim to shore near Creeds Mill Place in Marbury and found someone to call 911.

Different agencies in the area worked together to search for Harris.

He was found by Charles County and Maryland Natural Resource Police dive teams on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Officers said Harris had experience operating watercraft but no experience with the one he and his son were on Tuesday. Neither of them were wearing life jackets.

The investigation was still ongoing as of Wednesday evening.