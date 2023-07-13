CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said Thursday that investigators were able to arrest the person responsible for the murder of Vickie Lynn Belk that took place 44 years ago.

Berry said law enforcement officers took Andre Taylor, 62, of Washington, D.C. into custody. The charges against Taylor are first-degree murder, first-degree rape and second-degree rape.

“This arrest serves as a reminder of our commitment to doing everything we can to solve crimes. We never give up. We never stop seeking justice for victims,” Berry said.

On Aug. 28, 1979, Belk’s boyfriend reported her missing. On Aug. 29, a teenager riding his bike in the area of Metropolitan Church Road and Route 227 in Bryans Road noticed a body in a wooded area about 20 feet off the roadway. He went home and called 911.

The body was identified as Belk’s on Aug. 30. Someone shot her to death. She was 28 years old.

The case went cold, but because of technological advancements throughout the years, investigators were able to start building a profile of who Belk’s murderer could be.

In 2022, Belk’s clothing was submitted for testing. The sheriff’s office said a DNA match led them to Taylor, a convicted criminal.

Detectives began looking into Taylor’s background and his ties to Bryans Road. They found that he was arrested for violent crimes in the District and that he did live in a home in Bryans Road which was less than four miles away from where Belk’s body was found.

Investigators began trying to locate him but he had no known address since 2019. Eventually, they tracked him to a place in D.C.

Investigators said there was no information to indicate that he and Belk knew each other.

Taylor, who was 18 years old at the time of the killing, was in the Charles County Detention Center without bond as of Thursday, July 13.