CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Tiara Grant said that since he was a little boy, her 11-year-old son Darrien has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter.

Tiara said she has been taking Darrien to visit fire stations since he was three years old.

“It just never stopped. It was always ‘I want to be a firefighter for Halloween,’ or he would watch shows about being a firefighter,” said Tiara.

Darrien said the reason he wants to become a firefighter is to keep people safe.

“I would like to help people,” said Darrien.

A few days ago, Tiara came up with the idea of setting up a firefighter training drill for Darrien.

“He just has so much energy, and I know that he really wants to be a firefighter because he puts on the outfit all the time. So, I was like, you know, what, let me put something together, so he can actually feel like he’s a firefighter,” said Tiara.

Tiara said Darrien’s reaction was priceless.

‘He was so excited about it that he went into action. I didn’t expect him to go that hard,” said Tiana.

For Darrien, it was an opportunity to get a small glimpse into what his future could be like.

“Crazy, I was excited,” said Darrien.

Tiara then went on to record Darrien as he completed the training drill and then decided to post the video on social media, not really expecting to receive the attention that it did.

“When I went to work and then I went to my break, I was like, ‘Why is my phone going off like this.’ Everyone [is] retweeting it and reposting it. I was like ‘This is crazy,'” said Tiara.

Tiara said people and fire departments from all over the country wanted to send Darrien firefighter apparel.

“I’m glad that they see a young boy who really wants to be a firefighter. It warms my heart,” said Tiara.

Darrien said he believes all the firefighters who have seen his video are proud of him. He had a message for all the kids who share the same dream as him:

“To kids who want to be firefighters, they should keep their dream and chase it,” said Darrien.