CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Waldorf teacher on Saturday after they said he had sexually abused a girl over two years.

CCSO said they arrested and charged 53-year-old David Warren Henson, Jr. with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography.

Henson had worked as a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata since September 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said that the victim in this case was not a student at that school, but she was known to him.

Police said that anyone with any information or concerns is asked to call (301) 609-6581.