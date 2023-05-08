CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said Monday afternoon that one of its active-duty firefighters/EMTs died after someone shot him early in the morning in Charles County, Md.

Carl Braxton, 30, was an eight-year veteran of the department and served at Engine Company 22 in Shepherd Park at the time of his death. He joined the department as part of Cadet Class 17 and graduated in April 2015.

DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr. released a statement about the passing of Braxton, saying, in part:

“Members of the Department impacted by this loss are being provided assistance from our Peer Support Team. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues”

Braxton is survived by his two sons.