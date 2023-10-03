CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of Oct. 3 in Waldorf.

At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing in a house in the 12700 block of Pearson Drive. There, they found two people suffering from stab wounds.

A woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a man died at the scene.

The man was identified as Timothy Portzen, 62, of Waldorf.

Investigators said they don’t believe there is a danger out the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Worley at (301) 609-6518.