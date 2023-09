CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A school administrator found a knife on a student at Indian Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a post that the administrator notified a school resource officer around 2 p.m.

The knife was recovered from the student. Due to Maryland law, the student cannot be charged because of their age.

The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was contacted. The case was still being investigated as of Tuesday evening.