In all, a grand jury indicted Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26, of Bryans Road, Md. on 32 charges.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said man who served as a long-term substitute for Charles County Public Schools is accused of having sexual contact with students and other crimes involving children.

Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Fluellyn in February after they received information that Fluellyn, a long-term substitute teacher at General Smallwood Middle School, had inappropriate contact with students. When the school administration found out about the accusations, it removed Fluellyn from the middle school.

Investigators said they determined there were a number of instances in which Fluellyn had inappropriate contact with students and that he had inappropriate communication with students through social media and text messages.

The grand jury indicted Fluellyn on the following charges:

6 counts of sexual abuse of a minor (6 counts)

Sexual solicitation of a minor (8 counts)

Displaying obscene matter to a minor (12 counts)

Fourth-degree sex offense (6 counts)

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Fluellyn, and, on April 24, a judge ordered that Fluellyn be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Fluellyn worked for Charles County Public Schools during the 2022-2023 school year. He worked as a substitute teacher for one day at Matthew Henson Middle School in December 2022, but deputies said there were no allegations made by students at that school.

Detectives asked parents to talk to their children about any inappropriate contact or messaging between that may have taken place between them and Fluellyn. If parents feel that was the case, they can contact Detective J. Smith at (301) 609-6479 with additional information.