WALDORF, Md. (DC News Now) — A man in Charles County died Wednesday evening after a firework he was holding exploded.

The incident happened at Bannister Circle in Waldorf. Officials said that a group of friends had gathered to set off fireworks behind a home.

One firework went off while in a mortar tube. A 20-year-old man was holding it when it exploded, injuring his hand and chest.

Deputy State Fire Marshals and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and took him to the hospital, where he died.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminded residents that the safest way to watch fireworks is to go to a public display. If you do want your own fireworks, though, it provided the following tips to stay safe: