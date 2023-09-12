Police said that Anthony Kavon Brown had been wanted since June 2.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a man who was resisting arrest injured two officers during the struggle.

CCSO said that 23-year-old Anthony Kavon Brown of Waldorf was wanted on four active warrants “charging him with violation of a protective order, failure to appear in court for second-degree assault, violation of probation from an armed robbery and assault, and violation of probation related to illegal possession of a firearm.”

Brown had been wanted since June 2 and was the subject of a release asking for the public’s help in finding him on Aug. 31.

Officers went to arrest him at a business in St. Mary’s County on Sept. 12 just before 11 a.m. During the arrest, Brown resisted and struggled with officers.

Brown was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and two CCSO officers were injured during the arrest. Both of the officers were taken to the hospital.

CCSO said that a video from the arrest had circulated on social media.

“In accordance with Agency policy, the CCSO will review the case, as is done in all instances where force is used,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.