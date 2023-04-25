MARYLAND (DC News Now) — One Waldorf man has a lucky number. He won $50,000 at the lottery on April 13, but this wasn’t the first time he won that same prize — this was his third win in 11 months.

The Maryland Lottery said that the 52-year-old man had placed “a $1 straight bet on the number 48548” — the same number that won him a total of $100,000 on May 18, 2022 .

“It hit last year and it hit again. My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number’ and we keep winning with it,” he told Lottery officials.

He said he kept playing after his win in 2022 and plans to continue playing now.

“I play the Lottery all the time. You never know. You can’t win if you are not in it,” he said in the Maryland Lottery statement.

Officials said he purchased his ticket at Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor in Waldorf. That store will also receive a $500 bonus.