CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A student at John Hanson Middle School assaulted an officer after being caught with cannabis, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 1, at 9:30 a.m., school officials were alerted that a student had cannabis on campus. The student was confronted, at which point officials said the student became aggressive.

After refusing to follow commands from a school resource officer, other officers responded. The sheriff’s office said the student became violent and struck an officer.

The officer used his Taser on the student and took the stuent into custody. EMS was called in accordance with agency policy to evaluate the student, who was not injured.

The student faces second-degree assault charges, disruption of school activities, and possession of a controlled substance.