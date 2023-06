CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3600 block of Crain Highway, according to police.

The CCSO said in a tweet that it was investigating the crash which occurred at around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The officer is said to have attempted first aid until paramedics arrived; however, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

A portion of the highway was closed while officers investigated the incident.