CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sherrif’s Office said in a series of tweets that a body was recovered in the area where 10-year-old Maddelynn Wallace went missing.

Deputies have been looking for Maddelynn since Saturday evening. She was last seen on Turner Drive in the Malcolm area of Waldorf. They said Maddelynn is autistic and nonverbal.

Officials said in a tweet that a body was recovered from a deep quarry in the area where Maddelynn was last seen. They said a Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the identity.

Deputies said no foul play is suspected. In the tweet, deputies also sent their deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to Maddelynn’s family during this unthinkable tragedy.