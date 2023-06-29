CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on June 29.

Officers responded to reports of a possible carjacking that happened around 2 p.m. at the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf. When police arrived, they saw a man beating and choking a woman.

Witnesses say that it looked like the suspect and the victim did not know each other prior to the carjacking.

The suspect then quickly drove away in the victim’s car.

Officers followed the car onto Mattawoman Beantown Road where the suspect continued driving until he eventually got onto Poplar Hill Road, lost control of the car and drove into a dump truck.

The suspect died at the scene. The dump truck driver was okay and was treated for his injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police are asking anyone with information to call (410) 576-7070.