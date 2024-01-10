CHARLES COUTNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was arrested after police recovered drugs, a gun and ammunition during a traffic stop on Friday.

On Jan. 5 at about 3:15 p.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Berry Road and Streamview Drive in connection to a drug investigation.

When police got close to the car, they saw what they believed was a gun in the driver’s pants.

The driver, 25-year-old Jimon Khaleel Williams, of White Plains, was then asked to get out of his car when he suddenly sped off and fled toward Marsh Hawk Drive.

Officers responded to the area and found Williams’ unoccupied car and established a perimeter.

Williams was seen on foot trying to jump a fence. He was apprehended without any issues.

Officers were able to recover quantity of what they suspect is N, N-Dimethylpentylone (Boot) and a large amount of money.

During a search of the car, police recovered 350 grams of cannabis, ammunition, a fully loaded high-capacity magazine and another magazine.

Police were also able to find a large amount of ammunition and a backpack inside a trash can in the area of Golden Eagle Place.

Inside the backpack, police found what they suspect is Psilocybin Mushrooms, an additional quantity of cannabis, drug packaging materials and a laptop.

Police also found a loaded firearm, which was the same caliber as the ammunition recovered from Williams’ car inside a recycling bin in the area of Golden Eagle Place.

Williams was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a previous conviction.

He was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of ammunition and other related charges.

Williams was held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

His next court hearing is Feb. 2.