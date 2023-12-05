INDIAN HEAD, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been nearly two weeks since a 25-year-old veteran and father of two went missing in Charles County.

Last week, Jamell Leehueng’s car was found underwater at the Mattawoman Creek but police still have not found him.

“I feel like I’m in a nightmare. I’m stuck in a nightmare because you don’t know if he’s okay,” his wife, Kayla Leeheung, said.

Kayla said she is trying to remain hopeful since her husband’s disappearance on Nov. 25. She said she woke up concerned that night since she did not hear from him but decided to go back to sleep.

“Once I woke up around 9, 10 a.m. I started to worry. I started calling around to see if anybody has seen him, nobody has seen him. Nobody talked to him. I tried calling his phone, his phone was dead, and that is completely not like him. So at that point, I started freaking out because, he wouldn’t ever go that long without talking to me, or his children,” she said.

Kayla said her husband left an establishment near Bryans Rd. in Indian Head. He was last seen trying to return to their home at the Indian Head Naval Base around 2 a.m. The family was unable to disclose why he was not able to get on base. Since then nobody has seen or heard from him.

Nearly two days after he was reported missing to the U.S. Naval Police, the Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) along with Charles County Sheriff’s Office received information that his car was possibly in the Mattawoman Creek near Slavin’s Dock in Indian Head. After hours of searching, the vehicle was found underwater but Leeheung still remains missing.

“This is literally something I feel like you only see in the movies … Like when I tell you I lost it. I absolutely lost it. Like, that was like the most heartbreaking thing,” Kayla said.

Leeheung and his wife are high school sweethearts. They have two children, a 5 year-old and 8-month-old. Since he went missing, Kayla says their son keeps asking questions.

“Where’s my daddy? Can they find my daddy and that has been the hardest thing for me,” she said.

His mother spoke to DC News Now over the phone and said his disappearance is the longest time that she has not heard from him and nothing has been the same for her since.

“We really just want him to come home,” his mother said.

The entire family is just hoping he returns home safe and sound soon.

“It’s mentally exhausting at this point. We’re just all trying to keep our spirits high about this whole situation and we’re praying that like somehow, someway, he is out there,” Kayla said.

Leeheung is 6’2” and weighs about 162 pounds. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has assumed the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bringley at (301) 609-6499.