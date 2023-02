UPDATE 2/13 5:35 p.m. — Police confirmed that one person died and two others were injured.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting in Charles County on Monday afternoon.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that the shooting took place on Shelton Court and Strauss Avenue.

Both northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway at Laurel Drive were shut down as of 3:30 p.m.

Police asked that anyone with any information call (301) 932-2222.