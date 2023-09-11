CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday in Waldorf.

At about 11:57 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Vane Court for the report of a man who’d been assaulted. When they arrived at the location, they found 71-year-old John Carl Lachenmayer inside his home with numerous injuries.

He was transported to a hospital where he died the next day.

Detectives said they identified the suspect was his son, 38-year-old Justin Michael Lachenmayer, who lived in the home.

Lachenmayer has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and other related charges. He’s being held at the Charles County Detention Center.