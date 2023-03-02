CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The sheriff’s office said six students who were threatening another student face charges after they hit a school resource officer (SRO) and school administrator.

The encounter happened around 10:20 a.m. in a hallway in Thomas Stone High School.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the SRO told the threatening students to leave, but they didn’t. Instead, one student supposedly hit the SRO who was protecting the target of the threats. A second student who was in the group pushed the SRO. The sheriff’s office said the second student was trying to get into a fight and that a school administrator tried to prevent the fight. The administrator was assaulted.

It was at that point that the SRO used OC spray to stop the attack. Medics treated the six students who were involved for OC exposure. They were then taken into custody and charged. The sheriff’s office released them into their parents’ custody. They face disciplinary sanctions by Charles County Public Schools.