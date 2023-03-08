CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers arrested a man Tuesday after an investigation found he had and shared child pornography.

David Allen Payne, 57, of Waldorf, faces five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and the charge of Distribution of Child Pornography.

MSP said Payne’s arrest was the result of the investigation that began in August 2021. Investigators said they obtained media files of child pornography that were distributed online and that their investigation led them to Payne in Charles County.

Members of the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search and seizure warrant at Payne’s home on Tuesday and said that a forensic review of his electronic devices found a number of child pornography files. Troopers took Payne into custody. He posted $5,000 bond after his arrest.