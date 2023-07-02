CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died after she was struck by a stolen forklift on Sunday.

Deputies said that at about 12:40 a.m., they responded to a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress.

According to people who were there, the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was already gone. Officers searched the area and located the forklift at a nearby home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place.

The suspect was not on the scene. While officers were investigating the scene, they found a woman underneath the forklift; she was pronounced dead.

Early informations suggests the suspect encountered the woman in the parking lot of the second business, struck her with the forklift and fled in her car.

The woman has not been identified and it is unclear if she knew the suspect.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the missing car. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com.