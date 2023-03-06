MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Cheverly Police Department is teaming up with Metro Transit Police to beef up patrols on the system, according to a tweet.

This makes Cheverly Police the second law enforcement agency in the DMV to partner with Metro in recent weeks. The announcement comes as several incidents on trains and buses have put rider safety in the spotlight.

NEW: @CheverlyPolice becomes the 2nd police department in the DMV to join forces with Metro’s own law enforcement agency as crime rises on the transit system.



A few weeks ago, @DCPoliceDept partnered w/ Metro Transit Police to beef up presence in 5 D.C. stations. https://t.co/ExDplKu9SU — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) March 6, 2023

On Feb. 1, a longtime Metro employee was shot and killed on the platform of the Potomac Ave station. Then, about two weeks later, a 19-year-old was killed aboard a Metrobus in Montgomery County.

In recent weeks, Metro Transit Police officers have also arrested two pairs of teenagers who were allegedly tampering with cars inside of two separate garages that are attached to stations. In both cases, the teenagers were carrying firearms at the time of the arrests.

The extent of the Cheverly Police Department’s partnership with Metro Transit PD is unclear. The town of Cheverly, in Prince George’s County, is served by one Metro station on the Orange Line.

Last month, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) became the first law enforcement agency to announce a special partnership with Metro to increase the number of officers on patrol. Officials selected five high-risk stations in the District that would receive two extra MPD officers during the morning and evening rush hours. This partnership is expected to last until June.

Since then, two other local police departments have confirmed to DC News Now that they’re working on similar partnerships.

“The Arlington County Police Department is committed to working collaboratively with our regional law enforcement partners to ensure public safety. We have been in communication with Metro Transit Police regarding the possibility of increased police presence at metro stations,” officials said in an email.

Prince George’s County Police are also “exploring the option of a special partnership with WMATA [Metro] to increase patrols” according to officials.