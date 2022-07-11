BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Three churches in Bethesda was vandalized this weekend with multiple fires set at two places of worship. The first set of fires was set at North Bethesda United Methodist Church on Friday night and the second at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Parish, then headstones at the historic Mount Zion Cemetery were destroyed. The three vandalized churches are all within a mile of each other. People living in this area are shocked and worried the vandals could return.

“Who would desecrate a cemetery and for what cause? It makes no sense.” Pastor David Sayne, Wildwood Baptist Church

“It does seem just to simply having an act of living faith in God is sometimes just enough to provoke people.” Rev. Samuel Giese, St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish

Investigators are calling the fires set at North Bethesda United Methodist Church and St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish arson. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer explained the first call to North Bethesda United Methodist Church came in at around 1:30 on Saturday morning. Crews found multiple small fires in places like the kitchen, dining room, and hallway, and quickly put them out. Then at around 2 o’clock that same morning, officials received reports of debris and broken headstones near Wildwood Baptist Church and the cemetery adjacent to the church. Around 24 hours later, an automatic fire alarm prompted a response to St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish where crews found multiple fires in the sanctuary. Reverend Samuel Giese told DC News Now that alongside the burned pews, statues and books of worship were destroyed during the attack. They believe the crimes including the desecration of Mount Zion Cemetery could be connected.

“There are a lot of similarities, most notably location, time, churches, and set fires, and associated vandalism,” Piringer explained.

Pastor David Sayne has led Wildwood Baptist Church for the last 25 years and never once has he seen anything happen to his church or to Mount Zion Cemetery next door. He says members of his church have been calling non-stop trying to determine whether their family member’s headstone was destroyed. He also explained that many of the now destroyed headstones are irreplaceable. Some date back to the first burials at the cemetery over 150 years ago and many people buried in Mount Zion Cemetery don’t have any known family members. Now, he’s worried about what could happen in the future.

“Is this just a random event that happened over the weekend? Or is this the beginning of something that’s going to be more ongoing? That’s what has us all concerned.”

While all three churches will continue to hold services, the Reverend of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish has this message for the individual or group who carried out these attacks.

“This individual or these people are hurting themselves. We will fix our worship space but to know when you have to hide what you’re doing when you have to hide who you are, that’s sad,” Rev. Giese said. “I would say you’re in our prayers for conversion of heart and a completely new way of looking at life and doing the best with your life so that you could be proud of your life.”

The leaders of the three churches have all highlighted that while this is a difficult and disturbing time, they are all grateful no one was hurt and for the outpouring of support from community members and other local faith leaders.

The arson investigations for St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish and North Bethesda United Methodist Church are ongoing.