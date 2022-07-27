HAGERSTOWN, Md. (Stacker) — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited housing supply that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. Working remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#28. Hancock, MD

– 1-year price change: +$11,440 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$60,807 (+47.8%)

– Typical home value: $188,141 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Big Pool, MD

– 1-year price change: +$19,586 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$84,116 (+40.6%)

– Typical home value: $291,417 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Leitersburg, MD

– 1-year price change: +$27,933 (+11.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$77,293 (+41.5%)

– Typical home value: $263,662 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Maugansville, MD

– 1-year price change: +$29,228 (+12.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$91,019 (+52.7%)

– Typical home value: $263,661 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Funkstown, MD

– 1-year price change: +$30,306 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$68,524 (+47.3%)

– Typical home value: $213,412 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Clear Spring, MD

– 1-year price change: +$32,532 (+11.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,814 (+45.9%)

– Typical home value: $314,152 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Hagerstown, MD

– 1-year price change: +$37,809 (+18.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$86,967 (+55.0%)

– Typical home value: $245,160 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Halfway, MD

– 1-year price change: +$37,827 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,581 (+56.9%)

– Typical home value: $257,985 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Wilson-Conococheague, MD

– 1-year price change: +$38,206 (+18.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$91,233 (+57.3%)

– Typical home value: $250,535 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Martinsburg, WV

– 1-year price change: +$39,927 (+17.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$100,572 (+62.0%)

– Typical home value: $262,794 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Bunker Hill, WV

– 1-year price change: +$40,707 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,795 (+60.7%)

– Typical home value: $282,593 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Sharpsburg, MD

– 1-year price change: +$41,692 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$110,898 (+51.2%)

– Typical home value: $327,519 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Inwood, WV

– 1-year price change: +$42,024 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,350 (+63.3%)

– Typical home value: $279,415 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Williamsport, MD

– 1-year price change: +$42,446 (+16.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$101,519 (+50.1%)

– Typical home value: $304,140 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Smithsburg, MD

– 1-year price change: +$42,790 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,094 (+45.9%)

– Typical home value: $337,313 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Falling Waters, WV

– 1-year price change: +$44,007 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$111,763 (+56.4%)

– Typical home value: $309,785 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Hedgesville, WV

– 1-year price change: +$44,203 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$107,015 (+62.9%)

– Typical home value: $277,131 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Gerrardstown, WV

– 1-year price change: +$45,238 (+19.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$110,174 (+65.3%)

– Typical home value: $278,915 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Cascade, MD

– 1-year price change: +$48,098 (+24.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$85,903 (+52.7%)

– Typical home value: $248,918 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Paramount-Long Meadow, MD

– 1-year price change: +$49,808 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$110,284 (+39.5%)

– Typical home value: $389,225 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Robinwood, MD

– 1-year price change: +$49,816 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,789 (+45.8%)

– Typical home value: $346,520 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Boonsboro, MD

– 1-year price change: +$50,119 (+15.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,770 (+44.1%)

– Typical home value: $371,495 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, MD

– 1-year price change: +$52,321 (+17.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,180 (+42.8%)

– Typical home value: $350,811 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Fairplay, MD

– 1-year price change: +$54,387 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$115,473 (+43.2%)

– Typical home value: $382,631 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Keedysville, MD

– 1-year price change: +$57,084 (+15.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,040 (+47.0%)

– Typical home value: $422,238 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Saint James, MD

– 1-year price change: +$58,923 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,806 (+44.2%)

– Typical home value: $410,515 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Rohrersville, MD

– 1-year price change: +$66,855 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$156,006 (+50.5%)

– Typical home value: $465,168 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Mount Aetna, MD

– 1-year price change: +$74,395 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,639 (+50.4%)

– Typical home value: $485,405 (#1 most expensive city in metro)