HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County happens to be the location of several historical civil war skirmishes most notably the battle of Antietam.

But there is also heavy historical significance right in downtown Hagerstown that according to some historians is sometimes forgotten.

“Hagerstown ended up becoming what we could tell is the largest urban cavalry battle in the civil war,” Development review planner for the City of Hagerstown, Stephen Bockmiller said. “Basically, our entire downtown street grid was the site of a large cavalry battle for several hours on July 6, during that battle, this site was actually occupied by two military organizations.”

Along with honoring this forgotten history, a new park will also serve the local businesses in the downtown area by hopefully increasing tourism.

” Use it as a tourism draw and focusing on the civil war battle of Hagerstown, so that when folks are here in the area, touring civil war sites, it gives them a purpose and tourism purpose to come into our downtown area, experience this facility toward the battlefield which is essentially our entire downtown grid and while they’re here, patronize local businesses,” Bockmiller explained.

Some businesses say new developments coming to the area have allowed their business to thrive. They see the plans for the park as contributing to even more tourism.

“So, it would be great to see something populated into that area,” the Owner of the Yarn Shop, Melissa Noel said. “It should draw more visitors into downtown Hagerstown, which in turn will help support the up-and-coming and growing businesses in the town.

“I know a lot of people traveling through the interstate from DC to other states and they want to stop in Hagerstown, to see the historic Hagerstown downtown, the owner of Royalty Boba and Sweets, Moez Hajmavrouk said. “There is a lot of history here and hopefully this park will thrive.”

The city plans to start construction on the park as early as next year.