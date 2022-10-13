MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Families at Clarksburg High School are upset after the school sold only 1,000 tickets for the homecoming dance when there are approximately 2,200 enrolled students.

“I’m just like really upset because I was kind of looking forward to it at the beginning of the year, and going with my friends… I got a really cute dress,” said Sophomore Christina Ellis.

In a statement, MCPS’s Spokesperson Chris Cram wrote, “The capacity is 1000, and 1000 tickets have been sold. Of those tickets, only 100 are for invited guests (i.e. dates). Every CHS grade level (9-12) had over 200 to 235 tickets purchased with the highest level of online sales to grade 9 students. It is first come first served.”

Christina’s grandmother Lynn Ellis says she took her to school as early as 7 a.m. to wait in line for a ticket. Some kids were there since 5 a.m., but tickets were sold out quickly. She says she empathizes with the school administrators because she thinks the real issue is the overcrowding of schools.

“How do we get to this situation where we have a high school that cannot meet the needs of its community? That is overcrowded. That can’t hold an all-school event,” said Lynn Ellis.

After hearing the frustration from many parents, the school wrote a note to families explaining capacity limits, acknowledging the frustration, but stating unfortunately nothing can be done this year. There were multiple days for students to purchase tickets online, before school, and at lunch with juniors and seniors having first dibs.

The flier for the masquerade ball warned “don’t wait until last minute, only 1 thousand tickets available,” but 100 of those tickets went to guests from other schools.

“I appreciate that people want to go with their date, I get that,” said Lynn. “But you have 10% of your tickets going to students outside the school.”

The note to families also recognized there have been requests to eliminate out-of-school guests, but students requested that capability. The school says moving forward they will learn, adjust, and adapt.