CLEAR SPRING, Md. (DCNewsNow) — The Clear Spring and Hagerstown communities are deeply saddened after the tragic loss of their fire chief Zack Reid.

Around 6:30 Monday morning, Maryland State Police were called to Route 40 and Rockdale Road for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a truck that had struck a utility pole. Reid was inside, unconscious

He was rushed to Meritus Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Reid was the son of Captain Michael Reid, who posted on the Clear Spring Fire Department Facebook page.

“This is the hardest notification I’ve ever had to make. It is with a completely broken heart that I announce the death of my son Fire Chief Zachary Reid,” the post said.

Reid was with the Clear Spring Fire Company since 2007. He was also an eight-year veteran of the Hagerstown Fire Department (HFD).

“Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies and prayers are extended to the Reid family, the clear spring volunteer fire department, as well as his friends and colleagues throughout the fire service and clear spring community,” a statement from Fire Chief Steve Lohr with HFD said.

The investigation is still ongoing.