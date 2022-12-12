The town of Clear Spring, Md. is set to celebrate its 200th anniversary this Saturday from 10 to 5 with fireworks at 7:30.

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — Western Maryland and the firefighting community everywhere mourned the loss of 32-year-old Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid.

He was laid to rest on Monday after he lost his life in a crash a week earlier.

For 32-year-old Reid, public service was a central part of his life.

“Zach worked part-time as a tow truck operator and was in his tow truck, actually, taking it back to drop off after being on-call for the weekend when he was in an accident and killed,” said Mark Cleck with the Hagerstown Fire Department.

Reid is remembered for his dedication to his community.

“Zach was an 18-year veteran in the Clear Spring Fire Company. He’s had 8 years with the city of Hagerstown. His family is involved in the Clear Spring community: his father is a former fire chief,” Cleck said.

Reid’s funeral brought family, friends, dignitaries and many others to pay respects to a dedicated firefighter and hero to his profession.

“It’s hard to express how good of a father and husband he was,” said Cleck. “That’s what his primary focus was.”

Reid held every operational rank in the Clear Spring department and specialized as a truck operator in Hagerstown.

“Zach was the leader of the Clear Spring fire company, and they’re really hurting right now,” Cleck said.

Reid leaves behind his wife, Taylor, and three young daughters. He joined the volunteer fire department when he was 17 years old.

The Hagerstown barracks of the Maryland State Police represented the entire state law enforcement community at Reid’s funeral service in Williamsport.