MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said one of its athletic directors was gone and two coaches soon would be after their involvement in a fight at a football game.

The fight took place at Gaithersburg High School on Sept. 16 when Gaithersburg hosted Northwest High School.

Because of the fight on the field (which was followed by other fights as people left the game), the school district suspended all football activity at Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools for a period and put enhanced security measures into place for all MCPS athletic events.

There also was an investigation into what happened. It found, in part: “The actions demonstrated are in direct conflict with the R.A.I.S.E. core values of MCPS Athletics.” Those core values for all athletes and adults working with them are:

Respect & Sportsmanship

Academic ExcellenceIntegrity & Character

Spirited & Safe Competition

Equity & Access

In a letter sent to the community on Wednesday, Oct. 12, school officials said as a result of the investigation, which included collecting witness statements and looking at all available video footage:

The Gaithersburg High School Athletic Specialist position is vacated, and

The Northwest High School head and assistant coach positions will also be vacated

Current individuals acting in these positions will complete this season in those positions. The process to fill these positions with permanent replacements will be announced later this year

The specialist position was the one held by William Gant, now former athletic director at Gaithersburg High School. After the fight, Gant filed a citizen’s complaint for Second Degree Assault against Northwest’s head coach, Travis Hawkins. Hawkins and an assistant coach at Northwest also are done. Justin Watson was the assistant coach who vacated the position.

The school district said there are interim coaches and an athletic specialist in place to complete the season. It will announce plans for permanent replacements later this year.