COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Thousands are still without power more than a day after severe weather moved through Maryland.

“The wind and everything, it was surreal,” said Christine Dollymore, who lives in College Park. “The trees were swinging and coming up out of the ground. I was watching trees break and fall over my yard. I was like, I think we’re going to die now, but we didn’t. It was unbelievable. It was something to watch.”

Dollymore hopped in her car, put on the air conditioning and drove around town Wednesday to escape the heat.

As of Wednesday night, there was no sign of power being restored soon.

“I’m sitting in the shade in my backyard (to stay cool),” she said.

A few blocks over, Will Crane had a generator going.

“(Yesterday) I was working in DC. I received a very cryptic message about a tree being gone. I drove to the Home Depot and purchased a generator immediately, thinking it was overkill,” he said. “But, when I drove in, it was worse than I imagined because I saw the neighborhood.”

A tree toppled onto his cousin’s home, where he stays.

“The gutter is ripped off. The face forward is ripped off,” said Crane.

The family is staying in an apartment over the garage for now.

“I think the worst part will be, when is Pepco going to come? There are wires here. Are they going to tell us if power is going to come back on?” he said.

As of 10 p.m., 12,000 customers are without power. That’s up from roughly 5,000 at 8 p.m. The company’s outage map shows estimates of a few days before power may be restored.

“We called Pepco. They don’t know (when it’ll be back),” said Miguel Chacoe.

Two downed trees made Chacoe’s road impassable. In addition, the trees pulled down power lines and landed on cars. Luckily, Chacoe’s home was spared.

“I’m pretty sure there are a lot of families with children, no power. There are trees on the back road and front. I feel bad for them,” he said.

The city of College Park will open cooling shelters Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at several libraries, including Greenbelt Library, New Carrolton Library and Hyattsville Library. As well as at Youth and Family Services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.