HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Customers of Columbia Gas might notice an increase in their monthly bill in the near future as the Maryland Public Service Commission considers a request from Columbia Gas for a possible rate increase.

“In May Columbia Gas filed a request with the Maryland Public Service Commission to approve revised rates to support upgrading and replacing portions of our underground natural gas distribution pipelines and investing in expanded safety initiatives, ” Director of Communications for Columbia Gas Russell Bedell said.

Currently, the average rate for customers is about $100 per month. If the rate increase is approved, customers will see about $14 added to their bill each month.

“The average total bill for a residential customer would increase from around $100 to around $114 as the average residential monthly bill,” Bedell said. “But even if that request is approved as filed, the total average residential customer bill would still be lower than 20 years ago when adjusted for inflation.”

Columbia Gas customer Becky Fisher said even though she isn’t personally worried, she is concerned for seniors in the area.

“There are other people around that do have gas and are on a fixed income, a lot of my friends are in their 70s and it’s kind of hard for them,” Fisher said.

“Columbia Gas offers a wide array of assistance and energy efficiency programs to help customers save money and energy,” Bedell said. “We are committed to providing our customers with the tools and resources to stay safe and warm in their homes.”

The state commission will also host two public hearings to hear from its customers in Hagerstown and Cumberland on Aug. 22.