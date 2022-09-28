ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Feeling stressed or anxious? Cows are ready to be cuddled at Mary’s Land Farm to spread some love and make you feel better.

You heard that right! A new program at the farm called Clarksville Cow Cuddling allows the DMV community to come snuggle with Snap, Crackle and newborn calf, Crunch.

“It’s a 45 minute session where people come and get to snuggle, cuddle and feed our cows,” said Cori Wilson, founder of the program. “Our cows are very docile. We socialized them since they were five days old. They love the affection.”

Wilson puts out a blanket for guests to sit on while they lay down next to or on the cows’ stomachs and relax.

Wilson created the program after her experience as a camp counselor at a dairy farm. “I would read books out in the pasture and the dairy cows would come lay next to me. I knew I needed to share that with the world,” said Wilson.

While many are cheered by seeing or petting an animal, there is actually a science to how cow cuddling impacts your mental health. “Their hearts beat slower than ours, and we release oxytocin when we are around these big animals,” said Wilson. “When our heart beats slow to theirs, we tend to relax and just enjoy their presence.”

Mary’s Land Farm is sustainable and typically raises beef cattle, but the cows selected for cuddling are hand-picked at birth.

“They were picked from five days old and we monitor their personalities for this program,” said Wilson.

Cow Cuddling appointments are $150 and are good for up to 8 people per one ticket purchased.