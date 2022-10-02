PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a football watch party planned for the community Sunday was canceled due to the effects of Hurricane Ian that the DMV was feeling this weekend.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Special Operations Division was to host the Commanders vs. Cowboys Watch Party at National Harbor Plaza from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Kickoff time was 1 p.m.)

The police department tweeted Saturday that because of the expected weather, the event was canceled.

Other happenings in the DMV and outside of it also were affected as a result of the weekend weather, with some people making the call to cancel those events before the weekend really even got rolling.