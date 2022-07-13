COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The storm has come and gone, but many in our community are still cleaning up what it left behind.

College Park, Md. was hit hard and the Lakeland community specifically woke up to a big mess.

Some neighbors and crews are were starting to work on Wednesday but there were multiple uprooted trees and down power lines.

Neighbors are being patient, according to DC News Now’s reporter on the scene. They are still shocked that the storm left this big of a mess.

Raynard Johnson, a lifelong neighborhood resident talks about the remnants of the storm.

“Everywhere you look there’s tree damage,” said Johnson.

Trees on streets, power lines, and even houses — the damage cluttering the Lakeland neighborhood in College Park is shocking neighbors, even after a storm they describe as unbelievable.

Gwendolyn Cook works in the neighborhood and she talks about her disbelief following the storm.

“It was like out of a storybook,” said Cook. “It was like, I can’t believe this. I can’t believe this.”

Another Lifelong Neighborhood Resident, Dwight Brooks, talks about his experience watching his backyard weather the storm.

“I saw my patio furniture sailing across the backyard and then the trees right behind it,” said Brooks.

“It was just horrific what happened,” said Cook. “I looked outside. I was sipping tea, it was my break time, and I could see the whirling: wind, rain, large balls of hail coming down.”

Some tell DC News Now that they ran to their basement for cover, and when the storm had passed, were shocked at what they found.

“Couldn’t have been there much more than 6 or 7 minutes and I said, well it sounds like it stopped,” Brooks. “I came up, folks was in the street at that time, and I came out and started walking, I saw this and I was amazed.”

As the sun came up — people checked the damage for themselves — and a few got right to work cleaning up.

But even they tell DC News Now the memories of the storm are sticking with them.

Raynard Johnson, lifelong neighborhood resident, said the noises caused by the storm stuck with him.

“It was just devastating. The sounds of the wind,” said Johnson. “The sound of the hail and sleet hitting the house and ultimately the sirens.”

While people are certainly ready to have everything cleaned up and power restored, they say they’re really just thankful this morning that all of their neighbors are safe — and that the one injured person is expected to make a full recovery.