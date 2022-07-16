DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — With the rise in crime across the country, community members in Prince George’s County say they’re taking matters into their own hands. Community organizations came together and hosted their very own Gun Buy Back Safe Space event.



“One gun bought saves 1000 lives. Today we were able to save a couple of lives with the guns that we bought here today,” said Jeanette Brandon, Community Liason for PG Change Makers.

Brandon almost lost her son after he was shot and left bleeding on the ground three years ago. She said this is personal, and she’s doing her part to help reduce gun violence in her community.

“I felt like that if we can come together as a community and bridge the gap with the officers of PG county and surrounding areas and the community, we will be able to get some of these guns off the streets,” said Brandon.

“You have to take a stake in our own community and make sure that your community is safer. I think as a community, we should come together and make sure that we are constantly working with the police and as well as local leaders and county leaders to make sure that we all are moving our streets forward,” said Anthony Tilghman, Executive Director for Make Smart Cool.

The event was held at a church in District Heights, an area where a lot of recent crime has taken place. Organizers say they plan to host more events like this in other parts of the county as well.

“I think more of these needs to happen in communities, especially with more high violence situations that can focus that contact on just making sure the community is trustworthy and were doing a better job ourselves,” said Tilghman.

Brandon said she’s hoping the community will unite and help make a difference.

“I really feel like we can curve some of the violence. We won’t be able to curve all of the violence but we’ll be able to curve some of the violence. If the community sees us together, it will allow them to know they were fighting for you. So if they see were fighting for them, it gives them a chance to realize were for them and not against them,” she said.

On Sunday, PG Change Makers is hosting a motorcade starting at Capitol Heights Metro Station and a block party in District Heights to encourage residents to vote in Tuesday’s primary elections.