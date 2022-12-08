DERWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — The Derwood community gathered at a meeting on Thursday night to discuss the future of the Gude mansion.

The property was purchased by the Gude family in the 1920s. The family owned a successful nursery business.

Currently, it is the home of The American Society of Plant Biologists.

Last week, Mary Herbers and other members of the community received a letter from representatives of Glenline Investments notifying them of their plan to purchase the 15501 Monona Drive property.

In the letter, they wrote they plan to develop a two-story medical manufacturing building.

“It will feel like a real loss,” said Herbers. “It’ll feel like a loss of natural refuge, and I’m also concerned about noise pollution or many cars coming in.”

The property is not classified as a historic site, but some say it should be. Nearly 50 residents who live closest to the property attended Thursday’s meeting held by the investment firm.

The firm’s preliminary plan includes tearing down the mansion and replacing it with 60,000 square feet of manufacturing space, 22,000 square feet of offices, and a parking lot. Neighbors overwhelmingly voiced their disapproval of this plan during this meeting.

The investment group said the county reaffirmed the zoning on the property for industrial manufacturing and is not going through a rezoning effort.

DC News Now reached out to the county for comment but did not yet receive a reply.

Glenline Investments said there will be further required meetings with the community in the future. The transaction still is not complete.