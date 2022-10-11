HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — There is overwhelming support for extending the teen curfew in Prince George’s County through the end of the year.

“I don’t have children. If I had children, I’d want them home where they’re safe,” said Eric Hammond, a shopper at the Mall of Prince George’s.

Lots of families visit it. The mall is also a spot where kids hang out with friends. But once it gets late, this is not where Hammond wants to see unaccompanied children.

The extension of the curfew means kids 16 and under have to be home by 10 p.m. Sundays thru Thursdays and midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

“If you’re not at work, what are you doing out on the street at night,” Hammond said. “If you’re at work, you don’t have a legitimate reason it’s too easy. Not necessarily say they’re going to do something. But there’s the potential for somebody else to do something to them.”

County leaders said Tuesday they’ve seen a drop in violent crimes, including homicides, since the curfew went into effect September 9. Several of those crimes involved minors. That’s a big reason why shoppers at the mall are glad the curfew was extended.

“It’ll help the community kids get a better education,” said Natasha Williams. “The drama, the violence, help cut down on violence.”