HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland General Assembly wrapped up its 2023 session on Tuesday, and the landmark “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future” made its way to Governor Wes Moore’s desk for his signature.

A cornerstone of the bill is to bring equity to the education system, to close the “racial divide” and the “equity gap.”

Heather Rash teaches fourth and fifth graders in Maryland. She said her classroom is culturally and ethnically diverse and filled with “students from all cultures, all ethnicities, as well as from all economic circumstances.”

During this past state legislative session in Annapolis, lawmakers focused on equalizing outcomes for students, whether they are from affluent or low-income neighborhoods.

“The blueprint wants us to invest in those schools so that we can offer opportunities for students who may not have had them before,” says Neil Becker, president of the Washington County Teachers Association.

Becker sees the blueprint as a way to raise test scores and grades even for those households of limited means. He said it can start at an early age.

“We can convert private providers, daycare providers that want to become preschools, to get state funding for three-and-four year-old programs,” said Becker. “Programs that have not been in place before.”

Rash said she sees the community schools model of the Blueprint as a solid investment in the state’s future.

“It’s a step in the right direction, moving towards that,” said Rash. “Any legislation that’s working for the kids is moving in the right direction because they are the starting point for the next generation of adults.”

The Blueprint is being phased in gradually with full implementation expected by the end of the decade. The community schools model places an emphasis on health services in schools, counselors, mental health workers and psychologists to support classroom teaching.