American rugby ball on the grass in the stadium.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A person filed a citizen’s complaint against the head football coach of Northwest High School after a fight that took place at a game against Gaithersburg High School.

Gaithersburg hosted the game Friday night when a fight started on the field. Players and coaches seemed to be among the people involved.

As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed, and no arrests had been made. Police previously said that they were working with Montgomery County Public Schools which was conducting its own review into what happened.

Although no arrests were made, on Sept. 19, William Coppel Grant filed a citizen’s complaint for Second Degree Assault against Northwest’s head coach, Travis Hawkins. A summons was issued as a result, and the complaint against Hawkins is pending. A preliminary review was scheduled to take place in November.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fight on the field was not the only one at the game Friday. As police responded to that fight, others started as people were leaving.

On Monday, police said as a result of the other fighting that took place off the field, four children were charged with Assault. A 19-year-old man from Germantown, Md. faces five charges: Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order.

Because of the situation, Montgomery County Public Schools suspended all football activity at Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools. It said it would hold a news conference on Wednesday to discus enhanced security measures for all athletic events in the school district.