GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An 11-year-old girl from Burtonsville, Monroe While Villatoro has gone missing and the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigation Division (SVID), is looking for help.

Monroe was last seen on Wednesday, at around 8:50 a.m. on Castle Terrace, according to the news release. She is around 5-feet,6-inches and 160 pounds. She has curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue denim jeans, a green long-sleeve flannel shirt and black crocs. She may be carrying a tan bag with a black label of “MK” on it.

Police and family said they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Monroe White Villatoro is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers can stay anonymous.