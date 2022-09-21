WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC NEWS NOW) — Allegany and Garrett County postal patrons have been complaining about delayed deliveries of their mail, and a congressional inquiry may just have helped to resolve that problem.

U.S. Representative David Trone (D – Maryland) asked the inspector general of the U.S. Postal Service why mail addressed to a recipient in the same zip code sometimes took a week or more to be delivered. The postal service inspector general tells trone that hauling mail all the way to the Baltimore processing center is inefficient and is now recommending reforms.

“Our office would mail our mail from Gaithersburg and it would get to Cumberland faster than some of the mail that would mail from Cumberland to go across town to Cumberland,” said Trone. “So that’s craziness.”

As a result of the congressman’s inquiry, the inspector general report is proposing that mail in Garrett and Allegany Counties be processed at postal facilities in western Pennsylvania.