HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington Goes Purple addiction awareness campaign in Hagerstown has caught the attention of Capitol Hill.

Congressman David Trone, who represents Washington County in the U.S. House of Representatives, brought his colleague, U.S. Representative Anthony Brown from Prince George’s county, to meet with mayor Emily Keller, public health officials, law enforcement and community leaders on the front lines of the opioid crisis.

The Washington Goes Purple program has been credited with reducing the number of drug dependent households.

“You know, resources are available, and it really does take a community to support families and individuals who are recovering from addiction,” said Brown.

Congressman Trone said, “Just talk to the folks who have come through recovery. It is so helpful because they have such insights.”

Brown said the success of the program can be a model for other communities across the country. He is the democratic nominee for Maryland Attorney General in the November elections.