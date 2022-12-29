MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — County Executive Marc Elrich is proposing the creation of a 7th police district in Downtown Silver Spring to combat crime.

During his latest media briefing, Elrich pointed to recent incidents such as the murder of a 61-year-old man at the Wanye Avenue Garage as reasons to why this added district is necessary. Elrich says it will spread the load better and make sure resources are used evenly. Steve Price lives in the area and agrees that there needs to be more of a police presence in Downtown Silver Spring.

“I’m all for it,” said Price. “I just feel like — you know, we’re taxpayers, and we need to have more. We want to feel safe when we go anywhere.”

Carlean Ponder is Co-Chair of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition and is a part of the county’s reimagining public safety committee. She said she was taken aback that with the resources the county has, this is how they plan to use them instead of investing in other alternatives.

“Building up other services such as mental health services, and that would actually help free some of our police officers from social services type work, to go and do more work around violent crime,” said Ponder.

Council President Evan glass sent DC News Now the following statement:

“As our County’s population grows and we see elevated crime rates across the region, I welcome new ideas to enhance public safety, including the possible creation of an additional police district. I look forward to assessing the County Executive’s formal proposal and collaborating with him, Chief Marcus Jones, Public Safety Chair Sidney Katz and my colleagues on the Public Safety committee to do all we can to keep our communities safe.”

The police department says that this is in the very early stages and they are currently doing a workload analysis. Also if this change happens, it would require redistricting. If funding allows the proposal could be phased in the next fiscal year.