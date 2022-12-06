FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Peter Brehm and Jack Day say they had a pleasant experience when they got married back in 2013, but not every gay couple can say the same.

“We went to the Frederick County courthouse and got married in a civil ceremony, and the person who did it was very gracious and it was very nice,” said Peter and Jack.

The couple says it’s tough to now watch the supreme court consider a case where a Christian web designer is fighting to refuse to work on same-sex weddings.

“I happen to think that this is akin to Jim Crow,” said Brehm.

Legal experts say the case now before the Supreme Court comes down to freedom of speech versus anti-discrimination.

Brehm and Day said they don’t believe businesses should treat customers differently because of their religious or political beliefs.

“We’re afraid that it will be another case of okay, you don’t have to support, you don’t have to do a website for someone who’s going to be in a same-sex marriage. I hope they can see the danger that they would be putting themselves in and putting the country in if they start allowing businesses to be selective,” said Day.

As for the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect same-sex and interracial marriage, the couple is hopeful Congress will pass the bill.