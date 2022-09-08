MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Many Maryland residents know the anxiety of not knowing an election’s results on election night.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan vetoed a bill in the last session of the General Assembly that would allow for mail-in ballots to be counted as received before Election Day. This precedent has delayed the process of finalizing results, but now a court challenge has been filed to tabulate mail-in votes as received by election boards so that they can be added to the results from ballots cast at the polling place.

“The more mail-in ballots that we can count before election day, those results will then be uploaded on election day so that we’ll have more results that we’ll be able to see,” said Barry Jackson with the Washington County Board of Elections.

The Maryland Association of Counties is supporting the suit to expedite counting of mail-in ballots.