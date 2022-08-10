MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected.

The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid by the FBI on former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.

Cox has supported Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate and that he won over Joe Biden.

“As governor, I will use the 9th and 10th amendments, the Maryland Constitution and Declaration of Rights, the MSP and Maryland Guard to stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration with fierce tenacity,” the email read. “Our children, families and loved ones and the freedom we cherish and is our birthright as Americans demand we oppose these criminal acts of this current administration.

Trump backed Cox heavily in the GOP primary against opponent Kelly Schulz, who was supported by two-term Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Trump and Hogan have sparred publicly for years. Hogan has in interviews called Cox a “nut job” and decried his election victory over Schulz as guaranteeing that the Democrats will win back the governorship.

The raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was greeted by derision by most Republicans and is expected to stir up the base for his anticipated presidential run in 2024. The search of the former president’s home reportedly centers on materials he brought back to Florida after he left the president in his election loss to Biden.

The Cox campaign did not return DC News Now’s calls or emails for comment.

Cox is facing Democrat Wes Moore, a combat veteran, best-selling author and businessman, this November. The Moore campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement about the raid, Hogan, who some speculate may be gearing up for a presidential run, indicated how “America was already dangerously divided.

“These are unprecedented circumstances that require unprecedented transparency and accountability from our government institutions,” he said. “The American people deserve to know all the facts as soon as possible, and I call on the Biden administration to release—at a minimum—the documents authorizing the FBI search.

“If the federal government cannot ultimately provide overwhelming evidence that action was absolutely necessary, then it will only undermine faith in democracy and the rule of law, and further divide Americans.”

This isn’t the first time Cox has caused controversy related to Trump and false election fraud allegations. Last year Cox said Trump was the only president he recognized. He claimed there was voter fraud in his home base of Frederick County but without evidence. And he chartered buses to the Jan. 6 Trump rally that turned into a deadly insurrection at the Capitol.