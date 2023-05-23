WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — According to the Baywide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey, the number of crabs this year has increased by 30 percent.

“This year was a little bit better than last year, which was a good sign considering last year’s survey was the lowest total number of crabs in the 33-year history of the survey,” Executive Director for Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Allison Colden said.

“So, we were glad to see that we weren’t back as low as we were last year, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Colden said.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the increase is mostly female blue crabs, but male and juvenile crabs are still in short supply which could lead to another harvest limit.

“While we don’t yet know what steps managers may take in response to this year’s survey, we hope that at a minimum they will consider maintaining those bushel limits in the summertime on male crabs,” Colden said.

But in terms of price for a plate of crabs.

“For number one male crabs, which averages from five and a quarter to six inches right now, starting off at $45 a dozen,” Owner of Schula’s Grill and Crab House, Francis Schula said.

Schula’s Grill and Crab House say they haven’t seen much of a change in pricing, but they think customers will see a slight drop as the season progresses.

“They are promising us that we will see better prices this year,” Schula said. “There is more of a catch there up 30%, so we’re hoping that that will allow prices to fall.”

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation recommends consumers eat more blue catfish to help crab numbers to recover considering catfish are the number one predator of blue crabs.