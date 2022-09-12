Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was heading westbound on I-70. For some reason, she crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with the other SUV. Yonge died there.

Medics took the other driver, Guanghao Zheng, 61, of Frederick to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Troopers asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Maryland State Police’s Frederick Barrack at (301) 600-4151.